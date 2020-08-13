COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri just paved the way for "alternate seasons."
If a sport can't go in the fall, the Missouri State High School Activities Association says it can be postponed to spring. That may mean high school football games in March.
Board of directors met virtually on Thursday and took action to approve alternate seasons if a school has a sport or sports that cannot continue in the traditional season.
“The traditional seasons are still being offered at this time for those schools able to participate,” said MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn, “Today’s action by the Board of Directors puts into place a plan of action our staff devised in the event a school is not able to participate partially or in whole. This could give those students an opportunity to complete a season in their sport.”
In the plan, the winter season would remain intact with the first possible practice being Nov. 1. The winter season concludes on March 20. Schools would be allowed to join the winter season when their local guidelines allow.
In the alternate Fall season, the first allowable competitions would be able to begin on March 12 and concluding by May 1. For the alternate spring season, competitions would be able to begin on May 14 and conclude by July 10.
