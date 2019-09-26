FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- With storms on the way, many high schools across the metro are moving their Friday night games up to Thursday.
"We could see isolated storms during the day Friday with the best window for strong storms expected between 7-11 p.m.," Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little said. "Damaging winds will be our greatest threat with storm potential Friday night."
On the Missouri side, KCTV5 News has already seen nine games moved. That includes the match-up between Liberty and Lee's Summit North.
All three Lee's Summit high schools are also moving their games up. And the annual Wagon Wheel game between William Chrisman and Truman is also happening Thursday night.
On the Kansas side, Shawnee Mission South will take on Olathe South on Thursday as well. And in the Blue Valley district, Blue Valley West is moving up their game against Blue Valley North.
