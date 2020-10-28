LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A second local high school team has had to drop out of the playoffs and end its season because of a positive coronavirus test in its football program.

Tuesday, Rockhurst High School announced its storied football team would not be playing on Friday in the first round of playoffs, which disqualifies them for the remainder.

Wednesday, the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District made a similar announcement about the Lee’s Summit North football team. A district news release indicates district leaders were informed on Wednesday of “a positive case within the Lee’s Summit North High School varsity program."

This comes after parents in districts across the metro held rallies in August, pressing their respective school boards to re-introduce contact sports at a time when it looked like those sports might not happen at all.

Chad White is one of those parents.

“Seven years I’ve been coaching. I love watching the kids grow and go out there and have a good time,” he said.

He coaches his son’s 6th grade team. His daughter plays softball at Lee’s Summit North. He and his wife created a Facebook page called “Our Children, Our Choice.” They organized a rally outside district headquarters. His video production team made a video they sent to the school board, spelling out their argument for in-person learning and sports.

“We were pretty excited when that opened up because the kids needed something at that point,” he said of the school board’s eventual decision to allow sports.

Most districts allowed sports with the condition that if one person tests positive, the entire team will quarantine for 14 days.

The Lee’s Summit North Broncos notably got some coaching help from the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill early in the season.

Unlike some high school teams, who had to miss a couple of games here and there because of coronavirus infections on the team, North got to play the full nine-game season. But the timing of the game they did have to bow out of means they’re now at the end of the line.

“It’s tough,” said White. “They worked so hard to get to this point and then it’s playoff time. Time to be champions. And to have that taken away when you’re just so close.”

Yet, he said, considering how things looked in the pre-season, he’ll take it.

“To have something is better than to have never had the opportunity to play at all,” he concluded.