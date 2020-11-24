FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - “Let them play!” It’s something parents and student athletes have been asking for, for months in Kansas, and Tuesday night, winter athletes are getting their wish.
Winter sports in Kansas will start on time, but there's a catch, no fans will be allowed until January 28th. They'll also take a little longer break around the holidays and added safety precautions will be in play.
The majority of the people that signed up for the public forum made clear their feelings that coronavirus doesn’t seem to affect kids as much, so why punish them by taking away sports?
Emotions and opinions were high as six thousand people tuned in to Tuesday's meeting and others made their plea for winter sports in Kansas. The board went around and around making several amendments all in an effort to find that sweet spot where the kids can play without making everyone else sick.
In the end, the decision was to limit the number of spectators and make face coverings mandatory unless you are a competing athlete or an official.
Dr. David Smith cautioned the board on safety issues surrounding COVID-19 saying risk management must be closely followed.
“We are in the fourth quarter of this... it’s not ending,” Dr. David Smith said.
Middle school sports will also be allowed to start on time.
