OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) ---- The Blue Valley Northwest Huskies won their first state title as a program.
The Huskies, who were winless just four years ago, dominated the game and put it away by halftime, leading 28-0.
Huskies quarterback and Nebraska commit Mikey Pauley had four touchdowns in the first half, three coming on the ground.
Derby would cut the deficit to 21 points two times in the second half, but that's as close as they got.
"I'm so happy for our players and out coaches," said coach Clint Rider. "Coming into this game, you know there probably wasn't much of a chance given to us, but our guys felt like they could compete, and we've been building for this for a while. Our guys have been talking about what they would like to do and how they would like to leave their legacy as seniors of Blue Valley Northwest....and they could leave as champions."
A magical season for Blue Valley Northwest is now in the history books.
"Everyone stayed together and that's what's special about our senior class," Pauley said. "Everyone stayed together, did their jobs, filled positions that they needed to and we're a very special group for Northwest. I know next year they're going to do great, but this senior class is very fun to be a part of."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.