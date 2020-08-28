Missouri High School football season officially kicks off Friday for teams across the Show-Me State.
This week's slate is the only show in town, with Kansas high school football pushing its start date back to September 4.
Here's a preview of some of Week One's biggest games.
Raymore-Peculiar at Rockhurst - It’s a new era at Rockhurst, with Kelly Donohoe filling some big shoes as Hawklets head coach. Tony Severino retired last season after 37 years, where he won seven state championships. Donohoe brings his own impressive resume though, after 20 seasons as Blue Springs head coach with four state titles for the Wildcats.
The match-up itself features two of the best teams in the city. Ray-Pec went 10-3 last year, ending with a six-point loss in the Class 6 state semifinal round. Rockhurst finished 7-4, with their season ending in the second round of the Class 6 state playoffs.
North Kansas City at Raytown - Another week one matchup pits two of 2019’s powers against each other, with 9-2 North Kansas City traveling to 9-2 Raytown. The Hornets made it to the third round of the class 5 state playoffs last season, while Raytown reached the quarterfinals.
Lee’s Summit West at Park Hill - Two traditional powers look to rebound from a 2019 campaign where neither reached the quarterfinal round. The Trojans turned in eight regular season wins, before falling to Ray-Pec in the second round. While the Titans dropped from nine wins in 2018, to just four in 2019.
Liberty at Blue Springs - With Donohoe departing to one of the Wildcat’s rivals, it’s also a new era at Blue Springs under new head coach David White. He takes over a team coming off a six-win season, but with plenty of talent. The Liberty Blue Jays enter 2020 following a 4-6 record last season.
St. Joseph Benton at Lincoln College Prep - Lincoln Prep was one of the most exciting city teams to watch last season, starting the year 12-0, before ultimately falling in the playoffs to Platte County. The Tigers return lots of speed and ability for their home kickoff against Benton.
Pembroke Hill at St. Pius X - Pembroke Hill hits the road week one to face a re-energized St. Pius X team under new leadership at head coach. Anthony Simone Jr. takes over for the Warriors and starts his tenure with a rivalry game. The Raiders look for a similar strong start to the season like last year, where Pembroke started 4-0, averaging more than 40 points a game. Kickoff's pushed back to 8:00 p.m. due to the heat.
Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North - The Broncos could be primed to have one of the most improved campaigns in the city. After a 5-5 season last year, it’s been a strong offseason at Lee’s Summit North and a talented roster could push the Broncos amongst the state's elite. The Jaguars will have their hands full on the road.
Fort Osage at Kearney - Two of the most historically successful schools north of the river face off right out of the gates. Both teams are more experienced and looking for rebound seasons, with the Bulldogs are hosting the Indians so that fans can be in attendance.
Staley at Rock Bridge - The Falcons have been in the thick of the state title for the past decade, but Staley will have to start its 2020 campaign with a two-hour drive, heading to Columbia to face Rock Bridge.
Grain Valley at Smithville - A pair of nine-win teams from 2019 face off in Smithville, where Grain Valley looks to avenge 40-29 loss to the Warriors last season.
Here are a few more Week One match-ups around the city:
- Park Hill South at Platte County
- Lee's Summit at Oak Park
- William Chrisman at Winnetonka
- Grandview at Truman
- Belton at Raytown South
