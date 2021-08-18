CLINTON, MO (KCTV) -- Clinton High School says they will not participate in their varsity football program for the upcoming season.
This comes due to the lack of adequate number of varsity-level players, concerns for physical safety of athletes and the need to restart a program that has lost 31 varsity games in a row.
The high school says the goal of this decision is to spend a year developing a team of primarily younger players to more appropriately compete at the varsity level in the future.
“In the long-term development of football in Clinton, we felt like this decision needed to be made in the best interest of our student-athletes. Competing at the junior varsity level only for a year gives us time to develop our players both mentally and physically. This will give us the restart needed to be competitive starting with the ‘22 football season," head coach Kevin LaFavor said.
Clinton High School and district-level administrators agree that this is what is best for the football program at this time.
At a meeting Monday night, Activities Director Alex Johnson worked with the football staff, parents and players to work through any concerns.
"We want our student-athletes and coaches in the sport of football to find success both on and off the field. This decision helps them to develop as young men both in the sport of football and as leaders for our school and community," he said.
