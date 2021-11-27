KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- At least three high school football teams in the metro can call themselves state champions.
On the Kansas side, Blue Valley Northwest, St. James Academy and Mill Valley claimed titles on Saturday.
Liberty North fell short against Christian Brothers College in the Missouri Class 6 championship game.
Kansas 6A: Blue Valley Northwest 41, Derby 21
The Blue Valley Northwest Huskies won their first state title as a program.
The Huskies, who were winless just four years ago, dominated the game and put it away by halftime --- leading 28-0.
Huskies quarterback and Nebraska commit Mikey Pauley had four touchdowns in the first half, three coming on the ground.
Derby would cut the deficit to 21 points two times in the second half, but that's as close as they got.
Kansas 5A: Mill Valley 28, Maize 14
The dynasty rolls on at Mill Valley, as the Jaguars earned their fifth state title in the past seven years.
Mill Valley jumped out to a 14-0 lead early on behind a touchdown run by Reece Kennedy. Quarterback Hayden Jay scored Mill Valley's second touchdown of the game.
Jay connected with Kendrick Jones for a Jaguars touchdown in the third quarter, extending the lead to 20-0 following the missed extra point.
After two touchdowns by Maize cut the gap down to six points, Mill Valley responded with the final touchdown of the game midway through the fourth quarter.
Jared Napoli scored a touchdown a two-point conversion by Kennedy pushed the lead back to two touchdowns.
It's Mill Valley's third straight state title.
Kansas 4A: St. James Academy 28, Andover 21
It's not how you start. It's how you finish.
That was the case for the now two-time defending state champions from St. James Academy.
The Thunder started the season 0-4, but rallied to win their final nine games of the season to cap off their second title.
It was a game of comebacks for St. James Academy.
Having fell behind 14-0, the Thunder offense got to work.
Tieve Watts scored two touchdowns, one from 41 yards out and another from 2 yards out, to tie the game. Watts would miss the second half with an injured collar bone.
After falling behind 21-14 in the third quarter, St. James would score the final two touchdowns of the game.
Quarterback Jackson House scored on the ground in the fourth quarter to give St. James its first and only necessary lead of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.