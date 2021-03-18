ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Bishop Miege girls basketball coach Terry English is retiring after 45 seasons.
The family published the following letter after the announcement:
"A career that that has span 45 years, starting a girls basketball program at Bishop Miege that has turned into a dynasty with a career record of 910-168, racking up 22 state titles (plus one in baseball) and molding so many young peoples lives along the way. Coach English, our dad, ended his head coaching career with a state championship, surrounded by a group of young lady’s, coaches, and family that he holds so dear to his heart. In the locker room after the game, holding back tears he said “I wish every one of my teams could be in here to tell them how much I loved them and how thankful I am for each and everyone of them”.
Coach English has meant so much to Bishop Miege and Bishop Miege has played such an incredible role in his life. From being a graduate of the class of 1968, returning to teach for 30+ years, and coaching for 45 years, Bishop Miege runs through his blood.
The spotlight is something our dad does not like, after being told how great of a career he was having he constantly deflected the praise by saying “we have a great groups of kids that work so hard”. His competitiveness showed in everything he did, from how fierce he coached on the sideline, to the gentle conversations he had with officials, to not being able to keep him seated during the last minute of a close JV game, Coach English instilled that fire in his teams.
Dad, thanks for everything you have done for us. The amount of time you spent coaching others you always made time for us and rarely missed our events! You taught us how to work hard and have dedication to what you do. Personally, Jeff speaking, you taught me more about basketball than I could have learned from anyone else. Being able to coach with you has been such an amazing father/son experience! I loved every second of every moment of every season. We are so proud of all of your accomplishments. We love you dad!
Mom, Mark, Greg, Jeff, And Jenny"
