LEAGUE CITY, TX (Reuters/CBS) -- A high school senior in Texas ran a 100-meter dash in 9.98 seconds - a time that would have earned a spot in the 2016 Olympic final.
Runner Matthew Boling, nicknamed "White Lightning," smashed the U.S. high school "all conditions" record on April 27.
Boling's 9.98-second sprint is the fastest time ran by an American under the age of 20 but it does not count as a national record because of the existing 4.2-mph wind on the track at the time.
The official record is held by Trentavis Friday who ran 10 seconds precisely in July 2014.
Boling, 18, also ran in two relay events and the long jump at the event, held at Challenger Columbia Stadium in the Houston suburb of League City.
He will attend the University of Georgia in the autumn to run track, and wants to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
