KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Here are scores from this week's action in high school football.
- St. Thomas Aquinas 28, St. James Academy 0
- Olathe West 20, Olathe Northwest 0
- Mill Valley 70, De Soto 21
- Olathe North 41, Olathe South 0
- Blue Springs 42, Staley 0
- Grain Valley 35, Park Hill South 28
- Tonganoxie 24, Louisburg 14
- Park Hill 21, Blue Springs South 17
- Fort Osage 19, North Kansas City 14
- Smithville 28, Kearney 10
- Platte County 35, Grandview 12
- Bentonville (Ark.) 21, Rockhurst 17
- St. Pius X 42, Cameron 22
- Liberty 38, Lee's Summit North 35
- Belton 14, St. Joe 7
- Oak Park 27, Truman 10
- Raytown 48, William Chrisman 22
- Winnetonka 66, Raytown South 36
- Summit Christian Academy 38, Hogan Prep 0
- St. Mary's Colgan 38, St. Michael Guardian 24
- Oak Grove 28, Center 22
- Harrisonville 45, Pleasant Hill 14
- Odessa 35, Marshall 0
- Warrensburg 35, Sedalia 16
- Maryville 62, Chillicothe 7
- St. Joe Lafayette 13, St. Joe Benton 6
- Central 50, Northeast 0
- Lawrence 56, Washburn Rural 7
- Ottawa 33, Baldwin 24
- Paola 41, Spring Hill 38
- Lansing 12, Piper 7
- Emporia 32, Atchison 21
- Basehor-Linwood 61, Leavenworth 42
