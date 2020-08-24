KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The 2020 Garmin Kansas City Marathon is the latest metro event that has been canceled as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic continue.

The event had been scheduled for October 17.

Organizers said it was a difficult decision but that they ultimately determined canceling the race was the best choice of action “out of concern for the safety of race participants, partners, staff and volunteers.”

For racers already registered to participate in this year’s marathon, organizers have offered three options. They have created a “Million Mile Challenge” event, where runners can log their individual runs to complete a 5K, 10K, half-marathon or full marathon. Participating runners will be eligible for an “Ultimate Kansas City Swag Bag” and there will be a socially-distanced Finishers Fest event that will happen on October 16 and 17.

Already-registered racers can also donate their registration fees to the Kansas City Sports Commission, which operates the marathon, or they can be deferred to the 2021 race

Garmin secured the naming rights to the long-standing run just this year.

In addition to the marathon, other Kansas City fall traditions like the Kansas City Renaissance Festival and the Plaza Art Fair have been canceled this year due to the pandemic.