KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Colts quarterback Andrew Luck calls for the snap, takes the ball from under center, and kneels. Behind him a sea of 70,000 fans erupt as Colts head coach Chuck Pagano spikes his headset violently into the turf, storming the field with a fist held high in triumph.
The 28-point comeback was complete, the second largest in the 93-year history of the NFL.
Fifty-three yards away on the other sideline, there is silence. A camera pans to Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston sitting hunched, one hand over his mouth as he stares down at his spikes. Next to him is Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, glaring straight up at the glowing LED scoreboard that read, “KANSAS CITY 44, INDIANAPOLIS 45. COLTS WIN!”
Chiefs fans remember it, likely through a thick veil of fingers hiding their eyes from the sobering reality of what should’ve been a celebration. Instead, it was the team’s eighth-straight playoff loss.
Saturday, Indianapolis returns to Arrowhead to face the top-seeded Chiefs and the league’s top offense. But in a situation where everything is different, the expectations feel largely the same.
The Chiefs are not only battling the Colts this weekend, but the 23-year playoff history that comes with them. The winless record, the blown leads and unfortunately-timed penalties. All of it. Understandably, the context of this matchup has many fans more than worried.
But on paper? Everything points in favor of the Chiefs. A 12-4 team with the top playoff seed in the AFC, an MVP candidate at quarterback and home-field advantage at the loudest stadium in the world.
Here’s everything you need to know before the Chiefs’ biggest game of the year:
GAME INFO
Kickoff: Saturday at 3:35 p.m. CT
Location: Arrowhead Stadium
Weather: KCTV5 weather forecast
Series history: Colts lead, 16-9-0
Last game: Chiefs 30, Colts 14 (Oct. 30, 2016)
Betting odds: Chiefs are six-point favorites, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Darius Leonard (OLB, Indianapolis) -- It should come as no surprise that Leonard is at the top of this list. The rookie linebacker led the NFL in tackles (163) this season and can be absolutely disruptive to opposing offenses when he lines up at weakside. In his game against Houston last week, Leonard was responsible for 13 total tackles, limiting receivers’ yards after catch through an effective use of zone coverage.
Leonard could serve as an absolute nightmare for an Eric Bieniemy-led offense that has heavily utilized short screen passes this season.
Sammy Watkins (WR, Kansas City) -- Watkins has missed a total of six games this year after suffering a foot injury, including the final five games of the regular season. As of Tuesday afternoon, he is listed as a participant in practice. If he makes it back onto the field, he will play a large role in the efficiency of the Kansas City offense this weekend.
One of the fastest receivers in the league, Watkins has been a threat all season for the Chiefs,. He’s recorded four games with at least four receptions at 75 yards receiving. This is impressive considering Watkins has only recorded notable playing time in eight games this season.
His speed also allows the team to more effectively spread the field, especially in pre-snap motions. A great example is from week three against San Francisco, where a triple motion is used prior to a play-action pass, leading to absolute chaos for the 49ers defense:
Three motions seems excessive pic.twitter.com/tM5etjB6qy— Matt Minich (@CoachMinich) October 16, 2018
Quenton Nelson (LG, Indianapolis) -- Another shining example of the Colts’ stellar draft class, Nelson is a left guard who brings stability to the Indianapolis front. Despite Nelson’s Pro Bowl nod, the sixth-overall pick faced criticism about having “...padded stats from facing sub-par lines” during the regular season. Nelson silenced all critics last weekend, making the Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney look like a practice squad player:
Quenton Nelson All-Pro, all day. pic.twitter.com/mzv515viOL— Dylan DeSimone (@DylanADeSimone) January 5, 2019
Nelson’s performance (and Indianapolis’ as a whole) will be vital in determining who controls this game. Between Andrew Luck’s ability to roll out of the pocket and his line’s blocking, the Colts have allowed the least number of sacks in the NFL thus far. Kansas City is a team that relies heavily on players like Chris Jones and Dee Ford to break into the backfield and keep the pressure off of the team’s weaker secondary, especially during long drives. Without it? Bet the over.
Harrison Butker (K, Kansas City) -- Kickers accounted for 49 points during Wildcard weekend, over one-third of the total points scored between four games. Much of that has been overshadowed by the “doink heard ‘round the world” in Chicago, but it shouldn’t be. Kansas City has played three games against playoff teams this season (Baltimore, New England, Los Angeles) that were won by three points or less. This includes a game that was sent to overtime following a missed 43-yard field goal by Butker. Kicking is everything.
Luckily for the Chiefs, Butker has been a machine from within 50 yards, going 23 of 24 (95.8 percent). His only miss from within 50 yards to this point was the aforementioned kick against Baltimore. Barring any rough weather conditions, Kansas City should be in good hands.
THREE KEYS FOR A CHIEFS WIN
Stop the run game -- Indianapolis, not unlike Kansas City, has playmakers scattered all over their offensive set. One of the most dangerous is Marlon Mack, the second-year back from South Florida. He’s scored in six straight games and the Colts are 5-0 when he rushes for at least 100 yards (something he’s done in almost half of his appearances this year).
Kansas City’s run defense isn’t great, and that’s no secret. The team has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards of any team in the NFL. The Chiefs typically rely on Allen Bailey and strong linebacker play to tie up backs coming through the hole. As seen in Houston last weekend, that may be easier said than done. The Colts will line up with one of the top offensive lines in the league, meaning Bob Sutton will have to get a little creative if he wants his defense in the backfield.
Air it out -- Despite the Colts carrying a Goliath-like persona into Kansas City this weekend, the team still has its fair share of weaknesses, including its pass defense. Indianapolis ranks 16th in both yards allowed and total points allowed through the air this season. This was exposed last week during Houston’s only successful offensive push of the game, as quarterback Deshaun Watson racked up nearly 230 yards in the fourth quarter alone.
This is all great news for Patrick Mahomes, who has already established himself as one of the most electrifying passers in the game. Though it shouldn’t need to be said — give the ball to him and let him work his magic.
When the ball does reach Mahomes’ hands, expect him to look for his All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce over the middle. Indianapolis ranks dead last in total receptions allowed, reception yards, first downs and reception percentage against tight ends. Kelce finished in the top two at his position in all of those categories.
Jump on the board early -- There is no team in football hotter than the Colts are coming into this game. After starting the season 1-5, the club won 10 of its last 11 games to make it into the Divisional Round. During that run Indianapolis has scored first nine times, earning a record of 8-1 when they do.
It would be a bit shallow to argue that the first score will determine the outcome of the game, but this much can be said: If Andrew Luck grabs the lead early, don’t expect him to slow down.
