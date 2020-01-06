KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- Former Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Michael Bishop is recovering following a stroke.
Bishop tweeted that he had a "small stroke and a blood clot behind his left ear." He is rehabbing.
During his two-year career at Kansas State, he guided the Wildcats to a 22-3 record, including a win in the Fiesta Bowl. He threw 36 career touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and passed for over 4,400 yards.
He finished in second-place in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.