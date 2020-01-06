Michael Bishop

Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop scrambles for 11 yards during the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 19, 1998, against Texas in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa)

 Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop scrambles for 11 yards during the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 19, 1998, against Texas in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa)

KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- Former Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Michael Bishop is recovering following a stroke. 

Bishop tweeted that he had a "small stroke and a blood clot behind his left ear." He is rehabbing. 

During his two-year career at Kansas State, he guided the Wildcats to a 22-3 record, including a win in the Fiesta Bowl. He threw 36 career touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and passed for over 4,400 yards. 

He finished in second-place in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1998. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.