Royals fans give Lorenzo Cain a warm welcome in return to Kauffman Stadium

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain smiles at the crowd as they cheer the former Royal before his at bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals. (AP File Photo)

(KCTV) --- A favorite for Kansas City Royals fans has finally received his first Gold Glove Award.

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain won his first career Gold Glove on Sunday.

Cain has long been considered one of the best defensive outfielders in the sport, dating back to his time with the Kansas City Royals. He's been named a finalist four times, but never won the award until 2019.

Cain was a cornerstone of a Royals team that won back-to-back pennants and the 2015 World Series championship.

During his seven-year career with Kansas City, Cain made one All-Star team and was the MVP of the 2014 American League Championship Series as the Royals swept Baltimore.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.