(KCTV) --- A favorite for Kansas City Royals fans has finally received his first Gold Glove Award.
Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain won his first career Gold Glove on Sunday.
Cain has long been considered one of the best defensive outfielders in the sport, dating back to his time with the Kansas City Royals. He's been named a finalist four times, but never won the award until 2019.
Cain was a cornerstone of a Royals team that won back-to-back pennants and the 2015 World Series championship.
During his seven-year career with Kansas City, Cain made one All-Star team and was the MVP of the 2014 American League Championship Series as the Royals swept Baltimore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.