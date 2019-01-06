LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Kwamie Lassiter, former Kansas football safety, has passed away Sunday after suffering a heart attack.
Lassiter played for the University of Kansas in the years of 1992-1994 as safety. Lassiter also played in the NFL for 10 seasons.
According to KU Athletics, Lassiter helped the Jayhawks win in the 1992 Aloha Bowl along with earning All-Big 8 Second Team honors in 1994.
In 1995, Lassiter was able to get on the Arizona Cardinals’ roster as an undrafted free agent. With hard work, in 1998 he was moved up to the starting lineup and had eight interceptions.
In 2001, Lassiter was named an alternate to the Pro Bowl.
Before finishing his career, he went on to play for the San Diego Chargers in 2003, where he played 10 games. He also played for the St. Louis Rams in 2004.
Lassiter created the Kwamie Lassiter Foundation which raises awareness for sickle cell cancer and obesity in children’s lives.
Lassiter has a son, Kwamie Lassiter II, who currently plays for the University of Kansas football team as a wide receiver.
Lassiter died Sunday at the age of 49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.