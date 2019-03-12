LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - A former KU head football coach is suing the university, claiming the school is trying to get out of paying him $3 million.
The lawsuit filed by David Beaty on Tuesday alleges that after terminating the coach’s contract last November, officials with the athletic department began searching for ways to pay Beaty less than what had been previously agreed upon.
In one instance, Beaty said department officials met to find something on him like a “dead hooker in [Coach Beaty’s] closet.”
The athletic department released a statement to KCTV5 News Tuesday evening. In it, Associate Athletic Director Jim Marchiony noted that possible NCAA violations were discovered during standard exit interviews with coaches and staff at the end of the season.
Marchiony went on to say Beaty refused to cooperate with the internal review of the matter and that NCAA investigators were now involved.
The University of Kansas is aware of a court filing submitted by attorneys of former Head Football Coach David Beaty. While the university typically does not comment on pending litigation, the nature of the current matter warrants further context.
Beaty was informed he would not be retained by KU on November 4, 2018, but would be able to coach the remaining games. Immediately following the end of the season, Kansas Athletics staff conducted standard exit interviews of all football coaches and staff, and through that process we learned of possible NCAA violations allegedly committed by Beaty. KU contacted the NCAA and the Big 12 Conference and began an investigation into the matter. Beaty refused to cooperate with the KU review and, ultimately, the NCAA took the lead in the still-ongoing investigation.
Due to the nature of the allegations, which, if true, would be in violation of the terms of Beaty’s contract, the university has withheld payment of money owed to Beaty pending the outcome of the NCAA investigation. In a show of good faith, the university has placed the full amount owed in escrow.
While disappointed in the court filing, the university is committed to seeking the truth and upholding our high standards of ethical conduct.
Beaty coached the Jayhawk football team from 2015 to 2018, when he was terminated before the end of the season, though he was allowed to finish out the season. In those four years, Kansas only managed to attain a 6-42 record.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
