FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2006, file photo, Bridget Namiotka and John Coughlin perform during the ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Sofia, Bulgaria. One of the former skating partners of two-time U.S. pairs champion John Coughlin has accused him in a series of social media posts of sexually assaulting her over a 2-year period. Bridget Namiotka said on Facebook that Coughlin, who died by suicide in January, hurt "at least 10 people including me." She skated with Coughlin from 2004, when she was 14, through the 2007 season. Namiotka's attorney confirmed to The Associated Press that the comments were made by her.