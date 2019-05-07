KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum has selected four baseball legends to be inducted into the 2019 Hall of Game.
NLBM President Bob Kendrick announced Tuesday that All-Star and Gold Glover Eric Davis, five-time All-Star Fred McGriff, 1978 NL MVP Dave Parker and 1989 World Series MVP Dave Stewart would be this year’s inductees.
"As we reveal today this class, one word to characterize this group is ‘electrifying,’” Kendrick said. “They brought that to the field when they walked on it. Two do-it-all outfielders, a steady first baseman and, of course. A dynamic pitcher."
The four baseball greats will be inducted during ceremonies at the Gem Theater on Saturday, June 29 at 8 pm.
Jackie Robinson's daughter, Sharon, will also be honored as the as the 2019 recipient of the Jackie Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday.
