FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team during the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Villanova in San Antonio. Entangled in a national investigation of alleged recruiting abuses, the University of Kansas was ordered by a federal grand jury earlier this year to turn over communications involving its men's basketball coaches and at least one student-athlete prospect, newly released records show. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip File)