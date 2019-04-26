NASHVILLE, TN (KCTV) -- Missouri quarterback Drew Lock has been selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Lock put up several prolific passing numbers in his four years with Missouri. Between 2015 and 2019, he recorded 12,193 passing yards and 101 touchdown passes, both second in program history behind Chase Daniel.
This included a 2017 campaign in which he set an SEC single-season record for passing touchdowns (44) and led Missouri to its first bowl game since the 2014 season.
In his senior season, Lock finished with 3,498 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions en route to an 8-5 record and an appearance in the Autozone Liberty Bowl.
Lock is expected to speak with members of the media in the coming hours.
