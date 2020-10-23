JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- It wasn't the game Shawnee Mission North was hoping to play.
The team canceled tonight's game against Mill Valley at the last minute because there's concern one of their players has COVID-19.
If that is true, their season is over. They'd have to quarantine instead of play in the playoffs.
Instead of going home tonight, the coach decided to hold one last scrimmage.
It could be the last time the team's 12 seniors ever suit up.
"You look forward to being able to see your kid participate, and I know it's probably hard for them to get a last minute cancellation. This is pretty much the end of their season," said Teresa Palace, a mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.