KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Could an NBA team be coming to Kansas City?
There's buzz in the NBA about the Toronto Raptors possibly looking for a new home.
Mayor Quinton Lucas first mentioned he was working on this in a tweet on Saturday saying Kansas City and the T-Mobile center are ready.
And Monday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his interest in the move known as well to which the mayor replied "working on it."
Working on it. https://t.co/1Ud3AIsgRy— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 26, 2020
Don't get too excited, it wouldn't be a permeant move. The raptors are looking for a temporary space as COVID-19 continues to hamper the team's travel across borders.
