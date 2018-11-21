COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) – Missouri head football coach Barry Odom wanted to make sure Friday’s Senior Day was a special one, so he is helping to fill Faurot Field when the Tigers take on Arkansas.
During a weekly radio show last Thursday, Odom told fans that he would pick up the cost of tickets for anyone who needed one to the home finale.
Word of the offer quickly spread around social media, with posts tagged #FillFaurot sharing word the effort.
Nick Joos, Missouri Deputy Athletics Director for Communications, told KCTV that staff with the Tiger Scholarship Fund started taking calls requesting the tickets the following Friday morning.
By the time the offer ended Tuesday night, there were more than 5,200 requests for seats.
Joos said the current senior class has done so much for Mizzou, led by Lee’s Summit-native Drew Lock, and Odom wanted to do anything possible to make the Senior Day festivities special for the class.
With this push for tickets, Joos said school officials are expecting between 50,000 and 55,000 fans for the Battle Line Rivalry game against Arkansas, which would make it one of the most attended games of the season.
Coach Odom may not find himself on the hook for the full bill for the tickets, though. Joos noted that an individual called in early on to say they would match the coach’s donation and that others have also stepped up to offer support.
Fans not able to attend the game can tune in to KCTV5 to watch it live. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
