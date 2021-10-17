LANDOVER, MD (KCTV) -- When the Chiefs defense takes the field Sunday against the Washington Football Team in Landover, MD, Juan Thornhill will be starting at free safety instead of maligned defensive back Daniel Sorensen, according to an NFL Network report.
Sorensen got burned multiple times by Bills receivers in last Sunday's 38-20 loss to Buffalo, and has underdelivered so far in the Chiefs' 2-3 campaign in 2021. Pro Football Focus has Sorensen listed as its 83rd safety among the 85 NFL players who have played at least 100 snaps at that position this season.
Sorensen has missed nine tackles and is giving up a 153.8 passer rating to quarterbacks on targets to the safety.
The Chiefs are hoping Thornhill will be at least a slight upgrade over the struggling Sorensen. Thornhill is responsible for nine tackles on the season, but has played sparingly.
The Chiefs play the Washington Football Team on Sunday at noon central time on CBS.
Some information from CBS Sports was used in this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.