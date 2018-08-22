Chiefs release running back Charcandrick West

The Kansas City Chiefs announced the release of running back Charcandrick West on Wednesday.
West entered training camp as part of a crowded back field which featured National Football League-leading rusher Kareem Hunt, projected 2017 starter Spencer Ware, Kerwynn Williams and Damien Williams.
During his time with the Chiefs, West played in 49 games, rushing 266 times for 999 yards and seven touchdowns. He also hauled in 75 passes for 552 yards and five touchdowns. He did not participate in either of the Chiefs two 2018 preseason games.
West joined the organization as an undrafted free agent in May of 2014.
