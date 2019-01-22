KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play in one final game this season, though it's not the one Chiefs Kingdom hoped for.
Mahomes will play in the NFL Pro Bowl event, which will be this Sunday in Orlando.
Mahomes finished his first full season as starter with 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
He's considered the favorite to win the 2018 NFL MVP Award.
The game will air on ESPN at 2 p.m. CST.
