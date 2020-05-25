KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Of all the major professional sports leagues, the NFL has been the least affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
But as the regular season gradually approaches, the NFL will have to start addressing the issues that other leagues have been dealing with over the past few months.
The NFL Vice President of Football Operations has been quoted as saying they are planning for full or partially full stadiums but are working with the medical community in the meantime to tell them otherwise.
For the Chiefs, home field advantage at Arrowhead relies heavily on the attendance and volume of their fans.
The potential loss of the fans is something the team will have to overcome, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.
“First of all, we love our fans," Reid said. "They are the loudest in the world and it’s ridiculous how loud it gets for our opponents. On the other hand, we’ll still go play and it’ll kind of be that way. There will probably be a lot of talking with the players that you can hear. Those guys get pretty creative out there in their conversations. The fans, we’ll miss them if that’s where it goes, but we’ll still be able to function.”
There’s still a lot of time though before the start of the regular season.
The Chiefs first regular season game is slated for Thursday September 10th at Arrowhead against the Texans.
