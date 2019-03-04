KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Dee Ford has officially received a franchise tag from the Kansas City Chiefs for the upcoming 2019 NFL season.
This announcement comes less than 24 hours prior to the NFL's March 5th deadline for franchise tags.
According to the new franchise tag prices released by NFL reporter Albert Breer, Ford's salary will be $15.4 million. If he is classified as a defensive lineman under the Chiefs' new 4-3 scheme, that number could jump to $17.13 million.
As @RapSheet said, the salary cap for 2019 has been set at $188.2 million. Via a league memo, here are the official franchise and transition tag numbers sent to teams today ... pic.twitter.com/vBAozKu7OY— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 1, 2019
A franchise tag will hold Ford as a member of the Chiefs until July 15. If no new deal is made at that point, the defensive veteran will be forced to sign a one-year deal with Kansas City.
In 2018, Ford recorded 13 sacks (T-7th NFL), 7 forced fumbles (1st NFL) and 77 pass rush pressures. Last season Ford also received his first Pro Bowl honors.
