KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs fans all over the metro are making travel plans to Tampa Florida for Super Bowl 55.
Tickets to the game will cost you upwards of $10,000, but many fans are going just for the experience and warmer weather.
Tara Zimmerman and Dana Muffoletto are planning the girls trip of a lifetime.
“She’s more of the football fan and I’m more of the socialite. I like going to watch the games to just kind of be there,” Zimmerman said.
They don’t have tickets to the game, but plan to make the most of the trip anyways.
“If you can just be there and be a part of it, that is super cool. But if somebody wants to give us a ticket, I won’t say no,” Muffoletto said.
The women bought their airfare over a month ago for less than $300. Now to make that same trip, you’ll have to pay upwards of $600 for flights.
KCTV5 found nice rooms in tampa going for $154 a night. Rooms are filling up fast though.
There are no capacity limits or early closing times at Tampa bars and restaurants, but they still have to adhere to a mask ordinance. People must be seated at all times and wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking. In order to adhere to those rules, many business will have limits to how many people they’ll allow in.
“A lot of the bars are selling tickets to get in. So don’t go without checking into that first, or you might not have a place to watch the game,” Muffoletto said.
Rob Higgins of The Tampa Bay Super Bowl Host Committee says there will be plenty of things for Chiefs fans to do leading up to the Super Bowl.
“We can’t wait to roll out the red carpet for all of Chiefs Kingdom and welcome them with open arms,” Higgins said.
The NFL Experience along the three mile river walk in Tampa is free this year. You will need to reserve a times slot to go into the park where you can take a picture with the Lombardi Trophy, though.
“You just have to download the NFL One Pass app. You can reserve your time for the Julian B. Lane Park, but then all the other parks you just need the app to be able to get in.” he said.
Zimmerman and Muffoletto have found a lot of things to do, including a party hosted by Barstool Sports on Saturday night. Those tickets cost them $200, but the women say those were the cheaper party tickets they found.
Muffoletto joined a Facebook group of chiefs fans living in Florida called Arrowhead South, and says it’s been a lot of help planning their trip.
