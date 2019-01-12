KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Finally, the streak is broken. Kansas City raced to an early lead and never looked back, beating Indianapolis by a final score of 31-13 in Saturday's Divisional Round game.
This victory marks the Chiefs' first home playoff win and AFC Championship Game berth since 1993. It also erases what was an 0-4 record against Indianapolis in the postseason.
The Chiefs’ defense is largely to credit, allowing just 203 total yards and 15 first downs to a high-powered Colts offense.
Linebacker Justin Houston led the way with two sacks and a fumble recovery. Kansas City finished the day with three sacks and four quarterback hits on Andrew Luck, the least-sacked quarterback in the NFL this season.
Luck finished with 121 passing yards and zero touchdowns, his lowest mark in both categories this season.
The Kansas City offense found its success on the ground, rushing for a combined 124 yards and three touchdowns on the day. Newly-acquired running back Damien Williams led the team with 25 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown.
Saturday’s game also marked the first time since week five that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has failed to record a passing touchdown. Mahomes finished the game with 278 passing yards, no interceptions and four sacks.
Travis Kelce was the leading receiver from either team with 108 receiving yards on seven receptions.
The 2019 AFC Championship Game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 20. The Chiefs will play the winner of Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots.
