LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self confirmed Saturday that redshirt-sophomore guard Charlie Moore will transfer from the KU team.
“Charlie notified me yesterday that he wanted to transfer and be closer to his family,” Self said of Moore, who is from Chicago. “We appreciate Charlie’s time here at KU and wish him the absolute best moving forward.”
A transfer from California after the 2016-17 season, Moore sat out 2017-18 due to transfer rules and practiced with Jayhawks as they made a run to the 2018 Final Four.
In 2018-19, Moore played in 35 games with one start, against New Mexico State on Dec. 8. He averaged 13.1 minutes, 2.9 points and 1.3 assists per contest.
He scored a season-high 18 points against South Dakota on Dec. 18, making six 3-pointers with four assists and two steals for the game.
