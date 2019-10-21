KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – After only meeting one time in over eight years, the University of Kansas and University of Missouri men’s basketball teams will have their rivalry renewed.

In a deal announced by both programs Monday night, the teams will face each other for six years beginning in the 2020-20-201 season.

The first match is set to tip off on December 21 of 2020 at Sprint Center, with games alternating for the net 4 years between Lawrence and Columbia before wrapping back up in Kansas City on December 13, 2025.

“Jeff and I discussed the idea of playing Missouri on many occasions, including speaking with other coaches here at KU, and we all felt the timing is right to renew the rivalry,” said Head Coach Bill Self. “Even though we haven’t played the last few years, I know it was something our players and fans missed, and so did I.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for both programs to bring back one of college basketball's best rivalries," Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said. "I'm excited for our guys, our University and our fans, and we look forward to the battles ahead."

The two teams have only met on the hardwood one time since Missouri's departure from the Big 12 Conference following the 2011-2012 season, a "Showdown for Relief" exhibition game in Kansas City in 2017.

Officials at both schools said the excitement fans showed for that game helped with this decision.

"The atmosphere at the Showdown for Relief exhibition in 2017 was incredible to be a part of," Missouri Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said. "We're excited to bring that back and officially renew a historic rivalry that people have tremendous passion for. It's a rivalry that college basketball deserves, and we look forward to delivering that tradition to fans across the nation.

“One of the best aspects of college athletics is rivalries, and we are thrilled that our fans and student-athletes will get to experience this Border Showdown rivalry once-again,” Kansas Director of Athletics Jeff Long said. “We have quietly sought input from fans and supporters on the renewal of this series and we believe the overriding sentiments are that this historic rivalry should resume."

Both Long and Sterk noted that while the deal is limited to men's basketball, the programs see this as a possible first step to a larger renewal of one of college sports most historic and passionate rivalries.

The basketball rivalry started in Columbia on March 11, 1907, with a 34-31 win for the Tigers, though the Jayhawks lead the series, though there is a dispute by how much. Kansas claims a 174-95 lead in the series, while Missouri says it is only 172-95.