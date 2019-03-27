SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) - Darius Clark can get up, but his rise was unexpected. That was until the Blue Springs native took his insane hops to track and field at Coffeyville Community College.
“I won the national title in the long jump, and about five minutes later the Florida State coach came up to me and said, ‘We'd like you to come to our school,’” Clark told KCTV5 News.
While he is now headed to a premier track program this fall, that's not why people around the world know him.
Earnest Jackson, a coach at iRise Performance, was blown away when he saw a social media post of Clark working on his vertical leap.
“I saw some stuff on Instagram,” Jackson recalled. “I reached out to him and I was like, “I want to see you do that in person.”
Clark now trains with Jackson, and the jumper is refining his raw talent with a focus on a unique goal that was inspired by videos of him box jumping.
“Got a comment under an Instagram post when I did a 60,” he explained, referring to a 60-inch vertical jump. “Somebody said you should try for the world record.”
Box jumping is a viral phenomenon and has grown to the point where the Guinness Book of World Records has a number, 65 inches.
Jackson noted that Clark was at 60 until a few adjustments added 6 inches in a couple of hours.
“It's meant a lot, it's just all been such a big surprise,” Clark said.
While he awaits Guinness’ arrival to make official his new record, Clark said he'll keep training going higher, and perhaps further than just a record book.
“Next year is 2020,” Jackson said. “Who knows where he can be and where he can end up, hopefully the Olympics.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.