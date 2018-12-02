Bill Snyder

MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas State head football coach Bill Snyder announced his retirement Sunday.

Snyder had coached the Wildcats for 27 years, including 19 bowl appearances and nine seasons with 10 or more wins.

This comes almost four months after Snyder agreed to a five-year contract with the university to maintain his position through the 2022 season. The Wildcats finished 5-7 this season, the team’s worst record since 2004.

Snyder’s legacy with Kansas State Football began in 1989 when he was named head coach to a team that was 0-21 in its last 21 games. From there, he would take the university dubbed “Futility U” to its third-ever AP Poll ranking in 1993.

Kansas State football would remain in the AP Poll rankings for eleven consecutive seasons under Snyder, including four appearances in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

The personal legacy of Snyder includes seven Conference Coach of the Year Awards, 1998 AP Coach of the Year Award and his induction into both the Kansas State and College Football Hall of Fame.

A statement from K-State said, "A national search is underway to identify K-State's next football coach."

Bill Snyder through the years

Here are some of the quotes from the release: 

"Coach Snyder has had an immeasurable impact on our football program, Kansas State University, the Manhattan community and the entire state of Kansas, and it has been an honor and a privilege to get to know and work with him the past two years," said Athletics Director Gene Taylor. "He and his family have touched the lives of so many people, from student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans, and he is truly one of the greatest coaches and leaders in college football history. His impact on college football is unmatched and legacy is one that will last a lifetime."

"This university, this community and this state are deeply indebted to Coach Bill Snyder. Since arriving on campus in 1989, coach has delivered on all his promises — and more. He brought Kansas State University football to the national stage and built a program on the bedrock of integrity, honor and his famed 16 goals for success," said Richard Myers, Kansas State University president.

"He came here, and stayed here, because of the people. He made us a family — a proud purple family who travel in record numbers to watch him lead the Wildcats to victories, bowls and rankings never achieved before. Coach Snyder has always taken the time and care to turn his players into college graduates, community leaders, successful businessmen and leaders of strong families. Bill Snyder is a legend and his legacy is one that K-Staters for generations will value and cherish," Myers said.

