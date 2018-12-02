FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2012, file photo, Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder walks the field during warms ups before an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Waco Texas. Snyder has been voted the AP Big 12 coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the third conference championship in school history and a berth in the Fiesta Bowl.
MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas State head football coach Bill Snyder announced his retirement Sunday.
Snyder had coached the Wildcats for 27 years, including 19 bowl appearances and nine seasons with 10 or more wins.
This comes almost four months after Snyder agreed to a five-year contract with the university to maintain his position through the 2022 season. The Wildcats finished 5-7 this season, the team’s worst record since 2004.
Snyder’s legacy with Kansas State Football began in 1989 when he was named head coach to a team that was 0-21 in its last 21 games. From there, he would take the university dubbed “Futility U” to its third-ever AP Poll ranking in 1993.
Kansas State football would remain in the AP Poll rankings for eleven consecutive seasons under Snyder, including four appearances in a New Year’s Six bowl game.
The personal legacy of Snyder includes seven Conference Coach of the Year Awards, 1998 AP Coach of the Year Award and his induction into both the Kansas State and College Football Hall of Fame.
A statement from K-State said, "A national search is underway to identify K-State's next football coach."
Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder is shown on the sidelines during a game against Akron on Sept. 23, 1995, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State will play in the new Big 12 Conference in 1996. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa)
Kansas State University head football coach Bill Snyder poses with the 1998 Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award, Thursday, Dec. 10, 1998 in Houston. Snyder, who rebuilt the Kansas State program into a national title contender, won the Bear Bryant Award Thursday night as the nation's top college football coach.(AP Photo/Michael Stravato)
Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder has words with running back David Allen (32) after he fumbled the ball on the one yard line allowing Temple a touchback during the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 11, 1999, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa)
Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, left, and Arizona State assistant coach Tom Osborne, right, pose before a news conference held at the Mariott Hotel in San Diego Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2002. Arizona State will face Kansas State in the Holiday Bowl Friday, Dec. 27. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, right, talks with starting quarterback Jeff Schwinn (14) during a time out in the second quarter in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2003. Schwinn replaced the injured Ell Roberson as the Wildcats starter. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas State coach Bill Snyder talks with running back Darren Sproles, right, and his brother Terence Sproles before Kansas State's spring game Saturday, May 1, 2004, in Manhattan, Kan. Darren Sproles did not suit up for the game. (AP Photo/Lindsey Bauman)
Kansas State head football coach Bill Snyder, right, smiles when Texas Tech head football coach Mike Leach greets him after beating his team 59-20 in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15 , 2005. Despite a 39 point lead, Texas Tech attempted to score until the final seconds of the game. This was Snyder's 200th game as head coach. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Alexa Binckes, 7, and her mother, Lisa Binckes, of Leawood, Kan., hold a sign in support of Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder during a game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2005, in Manhattan, Kan. Snyder is retiring after the game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State coach Bill Snyder gets a hug from "Willie the Wildcat" following Kansas State's 36-28 win over Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2005, in Manhattan, Kan. The game was Snyder's last as he announced his retirement after 17 years as coach. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State head football coach Bill Snyder, right, introduces his successor Ron Prince at a news conference Monday, Dec. 5, 2005 in Manhattan, Kan. Prince, who was offensive coordinator at Virginia, will replace Snyder who is retiring after 17 years as head coach. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Former Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder and his wife, Sharon, greet the crowd as they enter Bill Snyder Family Stadium before the school's home opener against Illinois State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2006, in Manhattan, Kan. The stadium was re-named to honor Snyder. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Former Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder, left, calms the applause of the crowd and Kansas State president Jon Wefald during a dedication ceremony of the Bill Snyder Family Stadium before the school's home opener against Illinois State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2006 in Manhattan, Kan. The stadium was re-named to honor Snyder. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State's head coach Bill Snyder follows the second half of the NCAA college football game against Nebraska, in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2009. Nebraska defeated Kansas State 17-3 to win the Big 12 North championship. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
FILE - This Sept. 11, 2010, file photo shows Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder watching during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri State, in Manhattan, Kan. Coach Snyder is up to his old tricks in Manhattan, building on competitive team around junior college transfers. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, right, and Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel shake hands after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2010, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 38-28. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Syracuse coach Doug Marrone, right, and Kansas State coach Bill Snyder pose for a portrait on the field at Yankee stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2010 in New York. The two schools are scheduled to play in the the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game on Thursday, Dec. 30, at the baseball stadium.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, left, shakes hands with Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, right, following their NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2011. Oklahoma State won 52-45. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, right, hugs senior quarterback Sammuel Lamur before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011, in Manhattan, Kan. It was Lamur's last home game. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas State University football coach Bill Snyder, center, poses for a photo with his wife Sharon, left, and state Rep. Tom Phillips, a Manhattan Republican, in the House chamber Wednesday, May 9, 2012, in Topeka, Kan. Legislators and Gov. Sam Brownback congratulated Snyder for the team's 10-3 season with proclamations in both chambers and ceremony in the governor's office. Snyder was named Big 12 Coach of the Year by The Associated Press and by the Big 12 coaches. He was also named the 2011 Woody Hayes National Coach of the Year. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, center, talks to running back John Hubert, right, during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, right, and TCU head coach Gary Patterson chat at the center of the field before their NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2012, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder addresses the media Friday, Dec. 28, 2012, after arriving at at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Kansas State will face Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game on Jan. 3, 2013. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, left, hands the championship trophy to Kansas State's Dante Barnett, right, in post-game ceremonies at the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2013, in Tempe, Ariz. Kansas State defeated Michigan 31-14. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, left, and Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, right, talk before an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014. Kansas State won 31-30. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder, left, ducks out of the way as UCLA head coach Jim Mora, center, is doused after the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in San Antonio. UCLA won 40-35. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, right, talks with Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, left, before an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
A Kansas State staff member holds a birthday card signed by Texas players and coaches that was presented to Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, who is celebrating his birthday today, before their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Snyder is 78 today. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Here are some of the quotes from the release:
"Coach Snyder has had an immeasurable impact on our football program, Kansas State University, the Manhattan community and the entire state of Kansas, and it has been an honor and a privilege to get to know and work with him the past two years," said Athletics Director Gene Taylor. "He and his family have touched the lives of so many people, from student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans, and he is truly one of the greatest coaches and leaders in college football history. His impact on college football is unmatched and legacy is one that will last a lifetime."
"This university, this community and this state are deeply indebted to Coach Bill Snyder. Since arriving on campus in 1989, coach has delivered on all his promises — and more. He brought Kansas State University football to the national stage and built a program on the bedrock of integrity, honor and his famed 16 goals for success," said Richard Myers, Kansas State University president.
"He came here, and stayed here, because of the people. He made us a family — a proud purple family who travel in record numbers to watch him lead the Wildcats to victories, bowls and rankings never achieved before. Coach Snyder has always taken the time and care to turn his players into college graduates, community leaders, successful businessmen and leaders of strong families. Bill Snyder is a legend and his legacy is one that K-Staters for generations will value and cherish," Myers said.
