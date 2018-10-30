UNDATED (AP) -- The College Football Playoff selection committee begins its fifth season Tuesday night with the first ranking of the season. If form holds, two schools ranked in the top four this week will go on to play in the semifinals. Of the 16 teams the committee ranked in the top four of its initial rankings from 2014-17, half made the four-team playoff.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley says he's not interested in the NFL right now. The question came up at his weekly news conference on the same day the Cleveland Browns fired coach Hue Jackson. The 35-year-old Riley led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff last season in his first year as head coach. He also coached Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma, fueling speculation that there might be mutual interest between the parties.
UNDATED (AP) -- Iowa State sophomore quarterback Zeb Noland is transferring after losing the starting job to freshman Brock Purdy. Noland started five games for the Cyclones, including four this season. He threw for 722 yards on 70 of 110 passing, but Purdy has been the spark Iowa State was looking for when he relieved Noland in a win at Oklahoma State three weeks ago. Noland will leave at the end of the semester.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Oklahoma interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill has looked like a savior the past two weeks, helping a once-struggling unit find its groove. After the Sooners gave up 493 yards to Baylor and 501 to Texas, the Sooners replaced Mike Stoops with McNeill. The Sooners then held TCU to 275 yards and Kansas State to 245 in wins. Next up is Texas Tech, one of the nation's top offenses.
GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) -- There are a lot of new voices taking part in selecting the College Football Playoff. Six of the 13 committee members are serving for the first time. It is the biggest turnover since the playoff began in 2014. The first 2018 rankings come out on Tuesday night. It will be the first of six rankings this season to determine who plays in the national semifinal games.
WACO, Texas (AP) -- Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer is in concussion protocol and his status is uncertain for Saturday's home game against Oklahoma State. Coach Matt Rhule says Brewer is under a doctor's care while going through the steps of the protocol. Brewer completed only one pass while throwing three interceptions in a loss Thursday at West Virginia. He was also sacked three times before being replaced in the second quarter.
