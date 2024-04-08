The Missouri Tigers (1-0) currently rank 47th among all college basketball teams in terms of their odds to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +12500 on the moneyline.

At 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Tigers play the Memphis Tigers at home. Missouri is favored by 2.5 points in this game. Bookmakers have set the over/under at 159.5.

Missouri NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +12500 47th Bet $100 to win $12500 Preseason +12500 45th Bet $100 to win $12500

Missouri Team Stats

Missouri averages 101.0 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 79.0 per contest (275th in college basketball). It has a +22 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 22.0 points per game.

Missouri Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Missouri has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Missouri Players

The Tigers' scoring leader is Sean East, who contributes 21.0 points per game.

Missouri is led in rebounding by Aidan Shaw's 9.0 rebounds per game and assists by Nick Honor's 4.0 assists per game.

Honor is the top three-point shooter for the Tigers, hitting 4.0 per contest.

Shaw leads Missouri in both blocks and steals, averaging 5.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per game.

