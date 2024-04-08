The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) currently have the best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +1000 on the moneyline.

The Jayhawks are scheduled to square off against the Manhattan Jaspers in a home contest on Friday, November 10. This battle begins at 8:00 PM ET. Kansas is favored by 36.5 points, and the over/under is set at 140.5.

Kansas NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +1000 1st Bet $100 to win $1000 Preseason +1000 1st Bet $100 to win $1000

Kansas Team Stats

Kansas averages 99.0 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while allowing 56.0 per contest (59th in college basketball). It has a +43 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 43.0 points per game.

Kansas Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Kansas has one win against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Kansas Players

Kevin McCullar leads the Jayhawks scoring 22.0 points per game.

Dajuan Harris leads Kansas with 10.0 assists per game and Hunter Dickinson paces the team with 8.0 rebounds per outing.

McCullar is the top three-point shooter for the Jayhawks, knocking down 4.0 per contest.

Kansas' blocks leader is Dickinson, who collects 2.0 per game. Harris leads the team by averaging 1.0 steal a game.

