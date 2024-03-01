Oddsmakers project solid results from the Missouri Tigers (2-0), giving them the 47th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +35000 on the moneyline.

The Tigers will play on the road against the Saint Louis Billikens on Sunday, November 12 at 4:00 PM ET.

Tigers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +35000 (Bet $100 to win $35000)

Missouri Team Stats

Missouri ranks 63rd in the country with 85.0 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 143rd with 59.0 points allowed per contest.

Missouri Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Missouri has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

Missouri has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

