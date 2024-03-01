Oddsmakers have assigned the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) the 28th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +10000 on the moneyline.

The Jayhawks visit the Penn State Lady Lions, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13.

Jayhawks NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +10000 (Bet $100 to win $10000)

Kansas Team Stats

With 88.0 points per game on offense, Kansas ranks 35th in the country. At the other end of the court, it surrenders 46.0 points per contest, which ranks 28th in college basketball.

Kansas Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Kansas is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

