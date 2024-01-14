The Missouri State Bears (7-3) meet a fellow MVC squad, the Illinois State Redbirds (8-3), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Redbird Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Missouri State vs. Illinois State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Missouri State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri State Players to Watch

Lacy Stokes: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Kennedy Taylor: 10.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Indya Green: 9.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Kyrah Daniels: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jade Masogayo: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois State Players to Watch

Kate Bullman: 6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Maya Wong: 13.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Deanna Wilson: 15.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Caroline Waite: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Abbie Aalsma: 6.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.