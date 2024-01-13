The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-9) face a fellow OVC team, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Hooper Eblen Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Jaliyah Green: 14.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alecia Doyle: 11.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Daejah Richmond: 8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kiyley Flowers: 4.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Indiya Bowen: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Maaliya Owens: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Reghan Grimes: 8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Anna Walker: 8.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

Reagan Hurst: 8.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Peyton Carter: 5.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

