The Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) face a fellow MVC team, the Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Ford Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Missouri State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri State Players to Watch

Donovan Clay: 15.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Alston Mason: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Chance Moore: 13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK N.J. Benson: 7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Evansville Players to Watch

Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Yacine Toumi: 10.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Tanner Cuff: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kenny Strawbridge: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Joshua Hughes: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri State vs. Evansville Stat Comparison

Evansville Rank Evansville AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank 57th 80.6 Points Scored 73.6 214th 172nd 70.9 Points Allowed 67.3 101st 116th 38.2 Rebounds 40.6 43rd 268th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 8.7 220th 267th 6.5 3pt Made 8.0 136th 63rd 15.9 Assists 12.7 245th 54th 10.1 Turnovers 12.6 258th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.