Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC) versus the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC), at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lindenwood vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Keenon Cole: 17.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Darius Beane: 13.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Jeremiah Talton: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Colin Ruffin: 4.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylon McDaniel: 6.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Kinyon Hodges: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylen Jones: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Christian Brown: 14.2 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lindenwood vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison

Tennessee State Rank Tennessee State AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank 142nd 76.7 Points Scored 67.5 321st 237th 73.2 Points Allowed 71.5 197th 180th 36.7 Rebounds 33 321st 146th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8 276th 197th 7.4 3pt Made 4.7 352nd 227th 12.9 Assists 8.2 361st 165th 11.6 Turnovers 11.6 165th

