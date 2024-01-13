Lindenwood (MO) vs. Tennessee State January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee State Tigers (4-8) face the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-8) in a clash of OVC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Lindenwood (MO) vs. Tennessee State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Lindenwood (MO) Players to Watch
- Ellie Brueggemann: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Makayla Wallace: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mykayla Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alyssa Nielsen: 6.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mary McGrath: 4.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Caitlin Anderson: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sanaa' St. Andre: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zyion Shannon: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eboni Williams: 8.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aaniya Webb: 5.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
