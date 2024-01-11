Thursday's Summit schedule includes the North Dakota State Bison (5-6) facing the UMKC Kangaroos (7-6) at 8:00 PM ET.

UMKC vs. North Dakota State Game Information

UMKC Players to Watch

Nariyah Simmons: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Tamia Ugass: 7.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Dom Phillips: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Lisa Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Emani Bennett: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Elle Evans: 12.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Heaven Hamling: 12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Abbie Draper: 8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Abby Krzewinski: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Avery Koenen: 5.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

