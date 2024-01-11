Thursday's Summit League schedule includes the UMKC Kangaroos (5-8, 0-0 Summit League) meeting the North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UMKC vs. North Dakota State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UMKC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMKC Players to Watch

Jamar Brown: 14 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Faas: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Khristion Courseault: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Boden Skunberg: 13.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Jacari White: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tajavis Miller: 8.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew Morgan: 10 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMKC vs. North Dakota State Stat Comparison

UMKC Rank UMKC AVG North Dakota State AVG North Dakota State Rank 273rd 71 Points Scored 76.8 133rd 151st 70 Points Allowed 70.3 162nd 92nd 38.8 Rebounds 37.4 148th 34th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 9.3 175th 118th 8.2 3pt Made 7.9 143rd 223rd 12.9 Assists 12.5 251st 220th 12.2 Turnovers 10.2 55th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.