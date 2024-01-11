Thursday's Summit League schedule includes the UMKC Kangaroos (5-8, 0-0 Summit League) meeting the North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

UMKC vs. North Dakota State Game Information

UMKC Players to Watch

  • Jamar Brown: 14 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cameron Faas: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Khristion Courseault: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Dakota State Players to Watch

  • Boden Skunberg: 13.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jacari White: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tajavis Miller: 8.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrew Morgan: 10 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

UMKC vs. North Dakota State Stat Comparison

UMKC Rank UMKC AVG North Dakota State AVG North Dakota State Rank
273rd 71 Points Scored 76.8 133rd
151st 70 Points Allowed 70.3 162nd
92nd 38.8 Rebounds 37.4 148th
34th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 9.3 175th
118th 8.2 3pt Made 7.9 143rd
223rd 12.9 Assists 12.5 251st
220th 12.2 Turnovers 10.2 55th

