The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) are welcoming in the Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) for a matchup of Northwest Division rivals at Paycom Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11, 2024. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, ROOT Sports NW+

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 31.1 points, 6.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Chet Holmgren puts up 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 53.4% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per game.

Jalen Williams puts up 18.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

Josh Giddey posts 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field.

Luguentz Dort posts 11.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant puts up 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 16 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon this year.

Jabari Walker gives the Trail Blazers 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are getting 6.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Toumani Camara this year.

Matisse Thybulle is averaging 6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Thunder Trail Blazers 121.3 Points Avg. 108.6 113.6 Points Allowed Avg. 114.8 49.7% Field Goal % 43.7% 38.8% Three Point % 35.2%

