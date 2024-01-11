Southeast Missouri State vs. Lindenwood January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's OVC slate includes the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) playing the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Rob Martin: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Aquan Smart: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adam Larson: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Braxton Stacker: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TJ Biel: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Lindenwood Players to Watch
- Keenon Cole: 17.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darius Beane: 13.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jeremiah Talton: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Colin Ruffin: 4.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylon McDaniel: 6.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Southeast Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|Lindenwood AVG
|Lindenwood Rank
|294th
|69.5
|Points Scored
|67.5
|319th
|274th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|196th
|297th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|33
|320th
|192nd
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|273rd
|213th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|4.7
|353rd
|177th
|13.5
|Assists
|8.2
|361st
|290th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|11.6
|164th
