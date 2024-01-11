The Bradley Braves (4-7) play the Missouri State Bears (6-3) in a matchup of MVC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Missouri State vs. Bradley Game Information

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Lacy Stokes: 12.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Indya Green: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kennedy Taylor: 9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Kyrah Daniels: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Paige Rocca: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bradley Players to Watch

  • Alex Rouse: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Halli Poock: 10.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isis Fitch: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Regan Barkema: 8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ruba Abo Hashesh: 7.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

